Boston police investigating after man found dead in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday in Dorchester, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 99 Shandon Road for a report of an unconscious person about 6:15 p.m. found a non-responsive male victim, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is active and ongoing at this time. No additional details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

