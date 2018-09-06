BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was found dead near Ryan Playground in Charlestown following a reported assault.

Officers responding to a call for an assault in progress in the area of 75 Alford St. around 3:40 a.m. found a man suffering from undetermined traumatic injuries, police said.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

Crime tape next to Ryan playground and rink in #Charlestown. Police say they responded for assault, found man dead. pic.twitter.com/DqSkyVFz7Z — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)