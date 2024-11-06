BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Dorchester Tuesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 8:03 p.m., officers responded to 15 Michigan Ave. for a report of a shooting, police said in a statement.

The man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

