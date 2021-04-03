Boston police investigating after man shot in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 7 Stoughton St. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

