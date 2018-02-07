Boston police investigating after man shot, killed in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7:55 a.m. to a call for a person shot in the area of Norton Street and Bowdoin Street and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrest have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)