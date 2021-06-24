BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after multiple gunshots were fired in Dorchester on Thursday morning.

The shots reportedly rang out in broad daylight in the area of Bowdoin and Bullard streets, according to police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a scooter and motorcycle resting on the ground, debris scattered in the street, and several evidence markers at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

