Boston police investigating after pedestrian hit by car in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a car struck a pedestrian and multiple vehicles in the South End on Monday night.
Officers responding to a report of a crash on St. Botolph Street found a pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK.
A number of cars parked on the road also sustained damage.
No additional information has been released.
