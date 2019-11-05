Boston police investigating after pedestrian hit by car in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a car struck a pedestrian and multiple vehicles in the South End on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on St. Botolph Street found a pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are expected to be OK.

A number of cars parked on the road also sustained damage.

No additional information has been released.

Cars in the #SouthEnd smashed last night, person hit, taken to the hospital, expected to be ok. Working to get more details. @7News pic.twitter.com/CBuywOLf4J — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 5, 2019

