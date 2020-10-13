Boston police investigating after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of 1353 River St. around 1:30 p.m. found a man who had been struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)