BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Boston’s South End on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed in the area of 537 Tremont St. around 11:16 p.m. found a person pedestrian suffering from injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The impact of the crash left the vehicle’s windshield completely shattered.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to Boston police.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.

