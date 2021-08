BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Hyde Park Friday night.

Investigators were called to the scene on River Street where one person suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers were seen placing evidence markers around the empty street.

No further details have been released.

