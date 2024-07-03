BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The person shot on Cedar Street was taken to the hospital by Boston EMS.

No information about their condition was immediately available as of 11 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.

