BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Tremont Street in Boston early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1522 Tremont St. around 3:15 a.m. learned the victim had arrived at a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Investigators found ballistic damage to several vehicles and businesses.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



