BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston launched an investigation after a person was struck by a car in Jamaica Plain on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 754 Centre St. just before 11 a.m. found an injured person in the roadway, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their injury.

The motorist involved in the crash remained at the scene.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)