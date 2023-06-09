BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating after several windows at TD Garden were shattered Friday morning.

Officials said the department was first alerted around 10:35 a.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired by the sports arena.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area of Causeway Street as officers responded and located several, damaged glass windows on the side of the Garden facing I-93.

Boston police said their department’s crime lab and analysts were on scene but that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of anything penetrating the windows.

7NEWS sources said that as of midday, the damage to the windows appeared to have been caused by a BB gun, rather than actual bullets from a firearm.

Police are hoping surveillance video from nearby cameras yield more evidence as their investigation continues.

