Boston police investigating after shooting leaves man in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area Crawford and Howland streets around 4:30 p.m. found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. He is said to be in critical condition.

Gross said the victim may have been seated in a black car at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Boston police.

An investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: Shooting on Crawford St in Roxbury. Person is in critical condition. No word on any arrest. @7News pic.twitter.com/dc1cpy12NR — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) January 8, 2019

