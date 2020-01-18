Boston police investigating after shots fired on Washington Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight on Washington Street.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Washington Street found a front door of a building covered in what appears to be bullet holes.

Police could be seen gathering evidence at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately released.

