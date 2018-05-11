Boston police investigating after something shatters MBTA bus windshield

BOSTON (WHDH) - The windshield of an MBTA bus shattered late Thursday night around the same time that officers were called to a report of shots fired about a block away.

The driver of the bus reported that something hit the driver’s side of the windshield in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Albany Street.

Officers responding to the scene determined that the driver was not hurt and no passengers were on board, police said.

Moments before receiving the call from the driver, Boston police were called to a report of shots fired about a block away. It is unclear if these two incidents are related.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)