BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation Tuesday after a reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue. 

Officials said a call came in reporting the incident just after 2 p.m. 

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police were still searching for a suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

