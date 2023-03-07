BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation Tuesday after a reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue.

Officials said a call came in reporting the incident just after 2 p.m.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were still searching for a suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

