Boston police investigating after Stop & Shop employee stabbed

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an altercation inside a Stop & Shop in Hyde Park left sent one man to the hospital Thursday.

Officers responding to the scene at 1025 Truman Parkway around 7 p.m. took two people into custody after they allegedly stabbed an employee, according to Boston police.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what motivated the incident.

