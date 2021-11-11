BOSTON (WHDH) – Police have launched an investigation after a teenager was shot in Hyde Park late Wednesday night.

The 13-year-old victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. and was driven to a local hospital for treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed a white fence riddled with bullet holes.

“The shots woke me up,” a neighborhood resident said. “My wife told me don’t go to the window. I think there were about six or seven, rapidly.”

The victim’s best friend told police a car pulled up, asked the boys if they lived in the area, took off, and then came back and started shooting.

“[My friend] started yelling, ‘I’m shot, got shot, got shot,’” said the victim’s friend.

After calling 911, the teenagers were taken to the hospital by area resident Marcel Cannon.

“I saw some of the holes in his body. He had a bullet in his cellphone, so maybe that prevented some things,” said Cannon. “Hopefully he’s ok.”

The 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital. His condition has not been released.

His friend said he has no idea who may have targeted the seventh-grader or why.

“I’m like, what? I’m just shocked,”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

