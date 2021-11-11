BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a teenager was shot in Hyde Park late Wednesday night.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. and walked into a local hospital for treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

Video from the scene showed a white fence riddled with bullet holes.

“The shots woke me up,” a neighborhood resident said. “My wife told me don’t go to the window. I think there were about six or seven, rapidly.”

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

