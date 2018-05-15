Boston police investigating after man shot in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury Monday night that left one man wounded.

Officers responding to Intervale Street for a report of multiple shots fired around 10:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Officials transported him to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bullet holes could be seen in several cars along the road.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

