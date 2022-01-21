BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was stabbed outside a Boston school Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at TechBoston Acadamy for reports of a group of teenagers fighting, according to a police spokesperson.

The victim was brought inside the building before emergency crews arrived to transport them to an area hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The victim, whose name was not released, is said to be 18 or 19-years-old though it is unclear if they are a student at that school.

No further details were released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

