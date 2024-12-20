BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a woman was bitten by dogs in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:43 p.m., a 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was bitten by two canines at 208 Brunswick St., according to the Boston Police Department.

A few “Beware of Dog” signs were seen on the fence of the home where the attack took place.

A neighbor who saw the emergency response Thursday said she often saw the dogs in the front yard of the home.

“Yeah, they’d be playing around in the daytime, then they were loud at night,” the neighbor said. “I hope she’s okay because it’s scary. I’m scared of the dogs. Now, we have to watch for them.”

Boston Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene Thursday.

