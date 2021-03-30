Boston police investigating after USPS truck hit by gunfire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a United States Postal Service truck was hit by gunfire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area Dacia and Quincy streets found a USPS truck riddled with bullet holes.

“One of our vehicles was apparently caught in a crossfire and sustained bullet holes,” a USPS spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no postal workers injured in the incident.

It’s not clear if anyone else was struck by the gunfire.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

