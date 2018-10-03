Boston police investigating after vandals slash tires on dozens of cars

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens upon dozens of residents in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood woke up Wednesday morning to find the tires had been slashed on their vehicles.

Officers responding to Topliff Street for a vandalism report around 8 a.m. found multiple vehicles with their tires slashed, according to the Boston Police Department. A number of other vandalized vehicles were discovered on nearby streets as well.

“I would love to know why they would do this to people this early in the morning who have to go to work,” Karlena Savage told 7News. “I have three flat tires and my neighbor has four.”

Officers investigating the vandalism spree could be seen going door-to-door speaking with neighborhood residents.

Some residents were able to change their own tires while others had to call for a tow truck.

A disgruntled Savage says she was unable to bring her children to school or get to work because of the criminal act.

“I’m very upset. Very, very upset,” she said. “This is outrageous.”

Police have not made any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

