Boston police investigating after woman found dead in the street in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the street in Mattapan on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman lying in the street with a head injury in the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads around 3:30 p.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

“On arrival, they observed a female in the street. Boston EMS responded and declared that female nonviable,” Boston Police Superintendent Paul Donovan said during a news conference. “The female was suffering from head trauma.”

The woman’s name has not been released.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large section of the neighborhood roped off with crime scene tape.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the woman’s death is urged to contact the Boston Police Department.

Homicide detectives and a fatal collision team are investigating.

