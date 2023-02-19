BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night that left a woman dead.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 15 Fermoy Heights around 8:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

