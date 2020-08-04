Boston police investigating alleged attempted sexual assault in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an alleged attempted sexual assault in Boston’s North End on Sunday, officials said.

A woman reported that a man approached her while she was in the area of Prince Street and North Square at 2 a.m. and tried to sexually assault her, police said. When the woman screamed, the man fled the area, according to police.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic male with short hair between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)