Boston police investigating an early morning shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan early Sunday morning that left a man in serious condition.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Westmore Rd. found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

