BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti painted in Boston Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at two Shawmut Avenue buildings found yellow Stars of David painted on the doors, police said.

The graffiti is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

