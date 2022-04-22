BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Dorchester early Friday morning that left a husband dead and his wife injured, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue near the Martin Luther King Jr. School after midnight found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She is said to be in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the incident “appears to be a murder-suicide attempt,” with the man shooting his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Video showed dozens of officers scouring the scene for evidence.

Neighborhood residents who knew the man who died say he enjoyed spending time in his yard.

“He was the type of person who spoke to everybody…It’s sad to know that he’s gone,” one resident said. Another resident added, “I’ve known him for 12 years. You couldn’t meet a nicer guy. Gentle, kind.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

