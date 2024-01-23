Police are investigating two scenes in Dorchester along Columbia Road after an apparent shooting.

Bullet holes could be seen on a car, along with evidence markers and bullet casings scattered along the road.

A hat and what appears to be another piece of clothing were also found on scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

