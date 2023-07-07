BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are conducting an investigating into an armed carjacking overnight in Roxbury.

Officers with K-9 units could be seen gathering evidence in the area of Dunmore Street, where a driver flagged down police after they say an armed person forced them out of their vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle was located nearby and towed from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

