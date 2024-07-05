BOSTON (WHDH) - A 44-year-old man is facing charges after police said he tried to urinate on the side of a house and kidnap a child in Boston Thursday.

Boston police in a statement said officers responded to the scene on Wentworth Street near 4;15 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

Once on scene, police said, witnesses told them an unknown man had walked up to a house where several people were already gathered.

After trying to urinate on the house, police said the man allegedly “began to engage in conversation with a few children.”

Police said people told the man to leave the area. Rather than simply leaving, though, police said he grabbed a child by the back of the neck and tried to drag him toward the street.

Boston police said officers arrested Manuel Cardoso, of Boston on nearby Darlington Street after the incident.

He has been charged with assault and battery on a child under 14 and kidnapping, according to police, and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

