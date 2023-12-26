BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday after a bank robbery in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said officers were called to a Santander Bank on Market Street around 1 p.m.

According to police, no injuries were reported and, as of Tuesday evening, officers were searching for a suspect described as an Hispanic male believed to be 5’10”.

Additional details on the robbery, including what may have been stolen from the bank, were not immediately released.

