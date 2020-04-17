Boston police investigating brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in broad daylight in Dorchester on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 23 Cheney St. around 11 a.m. found evidence scattered in the street but no victim in the area, according to the Boston Police Department.

It was later learned that the victim, whose name has not been released, walked to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The street has since been roped off with crime scene tape and a K9 team is scouring the area. Several evidence markers have been placed in the neighborhood.

No additional information was immediately available.

Very active scene … @bostonpolice bagging evidence. There’s a k9 sniffing around the Cheney St home and investigators looking at cars parked out here. #7news pic.twitter.com/qAubWxRzXV — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 17, 2020

