BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have set up a perimeter around a section of a Roxbury park where they say a shooting took place.
Officers were called to the scene off Orchard Park around 5:45 p.m. after a shot spotter was activated near Keegan Street.
A victim was found suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if a suspect has been identified.
No further details were released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)