BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have set up a perimeter around a section of a Roxbury park where they say a shooting took place.

Officers were called to the scene off Orchard Park around 5:45 p.m. after a shot spotter was activated near Keegan Street.

A victim was found suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified.

No further details were released.

— Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) April 11, 2022

