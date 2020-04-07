Boston police investigating brazen daylight shooting near common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting that occured near the Boston Common.

Police arriving at the scene on Tuesday afternoon found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and transported them to the hospital.

That victim is expected to survive.

Commissioner William Gross spoke at the scene as police combed the common looking for evidence.

“We need to stand together as a community especially in the middle of a pandemic this is not right we can do something about it,” he said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gross asked anyone with information to call police.

