BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen daylight shooting Wednesday afternoon that left a man dead.

Officers were called to Egelston Square on the Roxbury-Jamaica Plain line for reports of a person shot and upon their arrival, found a man in his 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say he was sitting inside a parked car at the time of the shooting.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where K9s were seen searching the area for a suspect. Investigators say the incident was not random.

The owner of a nearby salon said she heard the gunfire and locked the doors before seeing the alleged suspect run by.

“We were so concerned because we thought that could happen to us,” she said. “We thought the guy was going to start shooting down there too.”

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

