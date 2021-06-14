BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one person was shot in broad daylight in Boston on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of Fenwood Road not far from Brigham and Women’s Hospital around 2 p.m. found a man injured in the street and shell casings scattered on the sidewalk.

“All you could hear was him screaming, ‘I got shot! I got shot,'” neighborhood resident Cassandra Smith said. “I think he got shot twice.”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was conscious when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance, according to Smith.

Officials say the victim suffered at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

“This is unusual. We haven’t had a shooting like this in a long time,” another woman added.

Video from the scene showed detectives bagging up evidence as officers searched for the shooter.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police.

