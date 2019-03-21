Boston police investigating brazen Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of an in-home daycare and playground on Claybourne St. about 11:30 a.m.

The victim, who had been shot several times, waved to officers at the intersection of Mooreland and Warren Streets in Roxbury after he attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

The back window of his vehicle was broken.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Frightened neighbors say they were going about their daily business when they heard several gunshots ring out.

“I just heard shots. I was coming outside to clean up and I just heard, ‘pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” one man said.

No additional information was immediately available.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

