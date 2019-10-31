Boston police investigating brazen double shooting in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen double shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to the scene on American Legion Highway around 2 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One person is said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

No further information has been released.

Boston Police are continuing their investigation. 7News will bring updates.

