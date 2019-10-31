Boston police investigating brazen double shooting that left 1 with critical injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a brazen double shooting in Roslindale that that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to the scene on American Legion Highway around 2 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston Police Superintendent Paul Donovan said one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their names have not been released.

It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

