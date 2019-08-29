Boston police investigating brazen Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a brazen, daylight shooting in Mattapan.
Boston police officers responding to the scene at 16 Caddy Rd. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 6:15 p.m.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.
It is unclear if police have identified a suspect in connection with this incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
