Boston police investigating brazen Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a brazen, daylight shooting in Mattapan.

Boston police officers responding to the scene at 16 Caddy Rd. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 6:15 p.m.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect in connection with this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

