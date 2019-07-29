Boston police investigating chain-reaction crash involving school bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a chain-reaction crash involving a school bus that sideswiped a double-parked car in South Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 380 West Broadway around 9:10 a.m. found a banged bus with children onboard and a heavily damaged sedan, according to the Boston Police Department.

“I was parked in a regular spot here and a gentleman came by dropping his girlfriend off for work, double-parked, and a school bus came by and swiped him,” said David Reznikow, whose car was also damaged in the crash.

Reznikow’s car, along with the school bus, were seriously scraped.

The sideswiped car, which was pushed into Reznikow’s vehicle, was occupied by two people. They were both hospitalized as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

