BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash in Chinatown on Thursday that left a dirt bike rider with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue around 3 p.m. found a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries, according to Boston police.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for his injuries, though his condition is unknown.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a car turning left at the intersection as the light turns red, striking the person on the dirt bike. The person on the dirt bike then flew over the handle bars, hitting a mailbox.

“Both people didn’t stop at the left turn,” one witness said. “I saw him all the way at the mailbox.”

“People were running a red light. Me and my son had an accident here too,” added another witness.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

