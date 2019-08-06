BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Blue Hill Avenue around 4:30 a.m. found the ambulance with front-end damage and the front of the SUV smashed in.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)