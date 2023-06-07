BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a crash with life-threatening injuries and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while the investigation unfolds.

The crash on Columbia Road prompted the closure of the street between Glendale and Hamilton, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Traffic Advisory: BPD is currently on scene on Columbia Road investigating a motor vehicle crash with life threatening injuries. Columbia Road between Glendale and Hamilton will be closed until further notice. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 7, 2023

