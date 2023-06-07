BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a crash with life-threatening injuries and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while the investigation unfolds.
The crash on Columbia Road prompted the closure of the street between Glendale and Hamilton, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
