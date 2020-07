BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Roxbury Tuesday.

A number of authorities could be seen sweeping the area on Circut Street after a daylight shooting took place sending both victims to the hospital.

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)